State Street Corp Purchases 43,780 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 909,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $112,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.63.

Shares of SAFM opened at $132.02 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $179.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $844.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.43 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

