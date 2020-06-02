State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,501,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.80% of L Brands worth $121,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26. L Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $28.01.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

