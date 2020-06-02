State Street Corp Sells 281,685 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,544,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 281,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $122,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 18.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSM opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $264.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 24.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.3304 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

