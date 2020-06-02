State Street Corp Has $123.56 Million Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,294,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 170,204 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.22% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $123,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARWR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,658,000 after buying an additional 70,660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,338,000 after purchasing an additional 526,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,854,000 after purchasing an additional 115,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,658,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $66,233,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ARWR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.15 and a beta of 1.76.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $940,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 862,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,073.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,730 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.