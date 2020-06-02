State Street Corp Buys 811,108 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 134.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,415,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of Stepan worth $125,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. CL King initiated coverage on Stepan in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stepan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

SCL stock opened at $97.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.98. Stepan has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $105.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.56.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.67 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

In other Stepan news, VP Jason Scott Keiper purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,183 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total value of $110,527.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,347 shares of company stock valued at $261,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

