Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,041 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Navient worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 38.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 477.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen acquired 7,250 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,082.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick Arnold acquired 6,500 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $43,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $115,143. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. Navient Corp has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.00 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAVI. Stephens raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

