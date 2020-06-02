Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after buying an additional 267,630 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Lennar by 36.9% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 407,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $10,626,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Lennar by 362.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 190,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after buying an additional 149,180 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN stock opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 12.65. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 8.71%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Lennar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

