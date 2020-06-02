Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Cigna Investments Inc. New’s 3rd Largest Position

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.5% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $2,471.04 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,525.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,218.20 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,370.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,006.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

