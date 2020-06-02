Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2020

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,642,000. AXA increased its stake in Globus Medical by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,220,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,841,000 after purchasing an additional 443,562 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 2,409.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 224,002 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 162,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

GMED stock opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.01. Globus Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.97.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GMED. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in L Brands Inc
State Street Corp Sells 281,685 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.
State Street Corp Has $123.56 Million Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc
PVH Corp Shares Sold by State Street Corp
State Street Corp Buys 811,108 Shares of Stepan
State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc
