Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,642,000. AXA increased its stake in Globus Medical by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,220,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,841,000 after purchasing an additional 443,562 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 2,409.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 224,002 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 162,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

GMED stock opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.01. Globus Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.97.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GMED. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

