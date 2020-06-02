Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 272 Shares of Line Corp (NYSE:LN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Line Corp (NYSE:LN) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Line were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Line by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 102,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 21,351 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Line by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Line by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

LN stock opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. Line Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97.

Line (NYSE:LN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $543.76 million for the quarter. Line had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 19.23%.

Line Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

