SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,797 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3,258.1% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

DWX opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $40.82.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.