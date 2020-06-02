Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Position Reduced by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,792 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 29.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after buying an additional 214,313 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 18,214 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 348,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 41,123 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 268,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.85 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

CY stock opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 238.22 and a beta of 1.44.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.