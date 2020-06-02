Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMT. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 12.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas bought 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $49,942.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,958.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 132,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,792. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. Aimmune Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AIMT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

