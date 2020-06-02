Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 42,135 Shares of Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 456,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,135 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Fluent worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fluent in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluent by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 156,242 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.50 and a beta of 2.38. Fluent Inc has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $6.12.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $78.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.56 million. On average, analysts predict that Fluent Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLNT. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.