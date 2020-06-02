Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Momo were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 791.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Momo during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Momo during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Momo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.73.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $3.00. Momo had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Momo Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Momo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Momo from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

