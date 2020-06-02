UBS Group AG Lowers Position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1,025.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.33. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.39 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACIW. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens cut shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

