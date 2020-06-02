Kidder Stephen W Sells 5,421 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kidder Stephen W decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.5% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.38.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $321.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1,378.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.26. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in L Brands Inc
State Street Corp Sells 281,685 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.
State Street Corp Has $123.56 Million Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc
PVH Corp Shares Sold by State Street Corp
State Street Corp Buys 811,108 Shares of Stepan
State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc
