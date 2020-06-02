Kidder Stephen W Sells 5,421 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kidder Stephen W decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.5% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.38.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $321.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1,378.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.26. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

