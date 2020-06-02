Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.9% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.38.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $321.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,378.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

