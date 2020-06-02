Asset Management Advisors LLC Sells 7,693 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Asset Management Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,003 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,693 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 11.0% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $321.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.26. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,378.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.38.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

