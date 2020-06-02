Hamel Associates Inc. Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,243 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.4% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.55.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $182.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,386.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.68 and its 200 day moving average is $165.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

