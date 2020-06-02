Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,059.44% and a negative return on equity of 52.08%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FATE shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $25.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 66,681 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 431,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 92,089 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $31.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $37.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26.

Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

