Rurelec (LON:RUR) Announces Earnings Results

Rurelec (LON:RUR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.79) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of LON:RUR opened at GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.59. Rurelec has a 52-week low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.20 ($0.02). The company has a quick ratio of 17.23, a current ratio of 17.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38.
Rurelec Company Profile
