Rurelec (LON:RUR) Announces Earnings Results

Rurelec (LON:RUR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.79) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:RUR opened at GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.59. Rurelec has a 52-week low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.20 ($0.02). The company has a quick ratio of 17.23, a current ratio of 17.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38.

Get Rurelec alerts:

Rurelec Company Profile

Rurelec PLC engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, and operation of power generation assets in Latin America. The company owns and develops power generation facilities on national and regional grids; and sells electricity on commercial terms through capacity payments or power purchase agreements.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rurelec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rurelec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.