RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.21. RingCentral reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.08.

RingCentral stock opened at $279.36 on Friday. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $292.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 4,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.13, for a total transaction of $983,461.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,052,369.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.54, for a total transaction of $568,850.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 164,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,366,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,752,290 in the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 352.4% during the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,273,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 89,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,004,000 after buying an additional 43,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

