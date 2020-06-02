Analysts Expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Pegasystems reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.98 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $45,080.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $40,772.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,514 shares of company stock worth $1,824,933. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 43,139 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,502,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,149,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,555,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $103.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.13 and its 200-day moving average is $81.62.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

