Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its target price lifted by Nomura Instinet from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IMVT. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Nomura Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunovant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Immunovant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immunovant currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $27.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $15,850,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $9,851,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in Immunovant by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 842,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 338,346 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Immunovant by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after acquiring an additional 303,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at $3,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

