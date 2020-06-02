SwftCoin (SWFTC) Market Cap Hits $4.47 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. SwftCoin has a market cap of $4.47 million and $16.32 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00041638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $447.03 or 0.04414852 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002266 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00053607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00030891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002762 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009885 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

