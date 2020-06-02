Bitcoin SV Price Hits $207.31 (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.82 billion and $1.97 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $207.31 or 0.02047370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kraken, Huobi, Bitbns and Korbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00178847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045350 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00029435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00127102 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,422,477 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Coinsuper, CoinEx, Bibox, ZB.COM, CoinBene, BigONE, Binance, Cobinhood, Bit-Z, WazirX, Trade Satoshi, Koinex, FCoin, DragonEX, Coinsquare, Bitbns, MBAex, Poloniex, Korbit, Bitkub, SouthXchange, IDAX, Bittrex, Gate.io, YoBit, OTCBTC, Indodax, Kucoin, Bithumb, Upbit, Bitfinex, BX Thailand, Hotbit, HitBTC, CoinZest, OKEx, Altcoin Trader, Kraken, Bitrue and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

