EDRCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $27,915.40 (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. One EDRCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. EDRCoin has a market cap of $27,915.40 and approximately $3.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 92.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000054 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Profile

EDRCoin (EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

