Quantis Network Market Cap Hits $4,030.18 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 46.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $4,030.18 and approximately $47.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.31 or 0.02047370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00178847 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045350 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00029435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

