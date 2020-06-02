BlitzPredict (XBP) Market Cap Hits $116,728.63

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BlitzPredict token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. BlitzPredict has a market cap of $116,728.63 and approximately $61.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003523 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000463 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001648 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00041969 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict Profile

XBP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

