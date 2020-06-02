BitCapitalVendor Price Tops $0.0035 (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $59,013.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00041638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $447.03 or 0.04414852 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002266 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00053607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00030891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002762 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009885 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 948,799,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

