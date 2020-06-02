GAMB Price Up 23.6% Over Last Week (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. GAMB has a total market cap of $512,978.25 and $19,955.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. One GAMB token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00041638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $447.03 or 0.04414852 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002266 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00053607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00030891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002762 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009885 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

