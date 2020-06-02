LEOcoin (LC4) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $57.00

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One LEOcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $191,733.08 and approximately $57.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,125.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.18 or 0.02480586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.99 or 0.02626885 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00487316 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00682977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011785 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00071974 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00023147 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00540870 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

LEOcoin Token Profile

LEOcoin (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

