AC3 (AC3) Market Cap Hits $149,237.20

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded up 59.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One AC3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. AC3 has a market cap of $149,237.20 and $62.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AC3 has traded up 37.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official website is ac3.io . The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network . AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

AC3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

