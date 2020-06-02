Proxeus (XES) Hits Market Cap of $846,220.20

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Proxeus has traded up 41.9% against the US dollar. One Proxeus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Proxeus has a total market cap of $846,220.20 and $188.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.31 or 0.02047370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00178847 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045350 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00029435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Proxeus Token Profile

Proxeus’ genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,032,282 tokens. Proxeus’ official message board is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423 . The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proxeus’ official website is proxeus.com . Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp

Buying and Selling Proxeus

Proxeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proxeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

