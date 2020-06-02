NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.20 EPS

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($2.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $654.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.01. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.96%. NGL Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -63.49%.

In other news, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 25,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert W. Karlovich III bought 10,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 63,000 shares of company stock worth $315,110.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $11.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

