Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLX opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.19.

Get Protalix Biotherapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Aharon Schwartz acquired 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $155,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

About Protalix Biotherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.