Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $258.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.74 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.49. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $181.21 and a 52-week high of $271.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLAB. ValuEngine cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

