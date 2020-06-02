EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $781.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EnerSys stock opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $78.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.30. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti cut their target price on EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

