Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.21 EPS

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The Wireless communications provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.20 by ($3.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 128.57% and a net margin of 10.70%.

MBT opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.