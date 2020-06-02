Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.09 EPS

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($2.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 10.97%.

SALM stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 45,546 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $51,922.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,108.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 321,681 shares of company stock valued at $320,386 over the last ninety days. 59.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

