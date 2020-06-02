Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 21.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $260.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.77%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSWC shares. National Securities raised Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

In related news, CEO Bowen S. Diehl acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,942 shares in the company, valued at $898,151.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $200,165.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 42,450 shares of company stock worth $399,179. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

