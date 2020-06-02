Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ulta Beauty Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Ulta Beauty in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $3.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.14. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $239.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $368.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $706,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,309,000 after acquiring an additional 24,584 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,003,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,323,000 after acquiring an additional 310,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 808,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

