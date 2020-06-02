Synthomer PLC (SYNT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.90 on July 7th

Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SYNT stock opened at GBX 318.40 ($4.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 281.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 298.13. Synthomer has a 52 week low of GBX 182.30 ($2.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 384.40 ($5.06).

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYNT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Synthomer to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synthomer from GBX 274 ($3.60) to GBX 317 ($4.17) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synthomer from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 242 ($3.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Synthomer from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 328.22 ($4.32).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

