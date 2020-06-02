Judges Scientific PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 35 (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON JDG opened at GBX 5,600 ($73.66) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $355.04 million and a P/E ratio of 30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,822.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,966.81. Judges Scientific has a 1-year low of GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,060 ($79.72).

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 222.50 ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 212.90 ($2.80) by GBX 9.60 ($0.13). On average, analysts anticipate that Judges Scientific will post 13885.001121 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Judges Scientific from GBX 5,245 ($69.00) to GBX 5,380 ($70.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Judges Scientific news, insider Mark Lavelle bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,490 ($59.06) per share, for a total transaction of £359.20 ($472.51).

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

