Albion Technology and General VCT PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:AATG)

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2020

Albion Technology and General VCT PLC (LON:AATG) announced a dividend on Friday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AATG stock opened at GBX 73.75 ($0.97) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 70.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.13. Albion Technology and General VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 83.15 ($1.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $81.23 million and a PE ratio of 7.93.

About Albion Technology and General VCT

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a regular and predictable source of dividend income combined with the prospect of long-term capital growth through allowing investors the opportunity to participate in a balanced portfolio of technology and non-technology businesses.

