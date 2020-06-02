SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH (LON:SPSY) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH (LON:SPSY) declared a dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SPSY opened at GBX 144.50 ($1.90) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 133.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 138.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.16. SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH has a 1 year low of GBX 77.16 ($1.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 165 ($2.17).

In related news, insider Martin Jaskel sold 10,000 shares of SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.76), for a total value of £13,400 ($17,626.94).

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company's products include a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by G8 central banks and other central banks for currency security, as well as a G8 country for passport security; and hardware and software systems include high-speed currency authentication sensors.

