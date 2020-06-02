SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH (LON:SPSY) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH (LON:SPSY) declared a dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SPSY opened at GBX 144.50 ($1.90) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 133.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 138.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.16. SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH has a 1 year low of GBX 77.16 ($1.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 165 ($2.17).

In related news, insider Martin Jaskel sold 10,000 shares of SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.76), for a total value of £13,400 ($17,626.94).

About SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company's products include a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by G8 central banks and other central banks for currency security, as well as a G8 country for passport security; and hardware and software systems include high-speed currency authentication sensors.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Synthomer PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.90 on July 7th
Synthomer PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.90 on July 7th
Judges Scientific PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 35
Judges Scientific PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 35
Albion Technology and General VCT PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2
Albion Technology and General VCT PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2
SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share
SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share
Genuine Parts Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79
Genuine Parts Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79
JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50
JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report