Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

Genuine Parts has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 63 years. Genuine Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 73.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.7%.

GPC opened at $84.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens downgraded Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. S&P Equity Research reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

