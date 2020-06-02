JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust PLC (LON:JUSC) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50

JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust PLC (LON:JUSC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust stock opened at GBX 304.20 ($4.00) on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.32 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 372.18 ($4.90). The stock has a market cap of $153.15 million and a PE ratio of 19.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 264.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 306.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.
About JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust
