Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.13 on June 18th

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.13 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Anglo Pacific Group’s previous dividend of $1.63. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of APF opened at GBX 161.20 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 154.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 159.50. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12-month low of GBX 98.80 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 218 ($2.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $293.00 million and a P/E ratio of 10.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 225 ($2.96).

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Robert Stan purchased 2,816 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £4,561.92 ($6,000.95). Also, insider Michael Blyth sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.10), for a total value of £20,960 ($27,571.69). In the last three months, insiders purchased 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,017 and sold 740,765 shares valued at $119,222,400.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

